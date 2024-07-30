Nature conservation now causing a political heatwave

Hundreds of millions of euros

Zauner, of course, does not accept any of this. 500 renaturation projects have already been implemented in Lower Austria and 350 million euros have been made available for this: "And 200 million euros have been earmarked for flood, climate and environmental protection in the state budget for the next two years." Krismer nevertheless insists: "Lower Austria needs this law in order to implement a sustainable nature conservation policy."