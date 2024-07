These Burgenland women are aiming high

Lisa Bauer (36) and Julia Flonner (30) from St. Margarethen regularly climb the walls. However, they don't do this because they are annoyed with their partners Herbert and Stefan, but because they are as agile as Spiderman. While the spider man from the comics climbs up the facades of houses, the sisters prefer to scramble around in the high mountains. Whether it's the Grossglockner, Wildspitze or Hochschwab - they both want to go high. To be fit for the terrain, they train practically on their doorstep: in the climbing park in the Römersteinbruch quarry.