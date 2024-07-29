With a knife
Son threatened to kill his own father
Police officers from Feldkirchen had to attend a violent family dispute last Tuesday. A 35-year-old man threatened his own father with a knife and death. The son also wielded two daggers in front of the police, so that the officers had to use pepper spray.
Because the 62-year-old father wanted to expel his son from their shared home, the argument escalated completely. The 35-year-old pulled out a knife and threatened to kill his father.
Several knives with him
When a police patrol arrived at the scene, the man from Feldkirch was sitting on a bench in front of the house with two knives within easy reach. "One of the police officers noticed a dagger hidden in his jacket. Suddenly the man stood up and held a dagger with blades around 20 centimeters long in each hand," according to the Carinthia Provincial Police Directorate.
Although the officers asked the 35-year-old to put down the knives, the man from Feldkirch walked towards the police officers. The officers had no other choice and had to use pepper spray. Only then could the 35-year-old be arrested by the officers.
After the investigation was completed, the Carinthian was charged with making dangerous threats and resisting public authority. "The police ordered him to be taken to Klagenfurt prison", according to the police report.
