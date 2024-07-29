5:3! The ÖFB youngster turned things around for Stuttgart

The first of two test matches was then scheduled for Sunday. From Osaka, the team went to Kyoto, 50 kilometers away, to play against the J-League club Kyoto Sanga FC. After 46 minutes, the Swabians were already 3:0 down - before coach Sebastian Hoeneß brought on seven "new" players in the 60th minute, including Olivier, who turned the game around to win 5:3. "The boys who came in were able to turn the game around. It was very important for us and our morale," praised the coach.