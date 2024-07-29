On tour in Japan
5:3! The ÖFB youngster turned things around for Stuttgart
18-year-old Christopher Olivier from Vorarlberg is currently touring Japan with the VfB Stuttgart professionals. In addition to training sessions and sightseeing tours, test matches are of course also on the agenda. The midfielder and six other youngsters turned things around in the match against J-League club Kyoto.
Last Thursday, Christopher Olivier took off with the VfB Stuttgart professionals on the "Bundesliga Japan Tour". After landing on Friday lunchtime (local time), the Bregenzerwald native and his club colleagues had their first training session in Osaka before the welcome dinner over the rooftops of the city of 2.7 million inhabitants followed in the evening.
On Saturday, after a sweat-inducing morning session, the 18-year-old Auer went sightseeing and shopping in the city, including a visit to Osaka Castle.
The first of two test matches was then scheduled for Sunday. From Osaka, the team went to Kyoto, 50 kilometers away, to play against the J-League club Kyoto Sanga FC. After 46 minutes, the Swabians were already 3:0 down - before coach Sebastian Hoeneß brought on seven "new" players in the 60th minute, including Olivier, who turned the game around to win 5:3. "The boys who came in were able to turn the game around. It was very important for us and our morale," praised the coach.
