Attack in France
Left-wing extremist arrested after sabotage
The French authorities have now arrested a left-wing extremist in connection with the attacks on the high-speed train network shortly before the Olympics. This is the first arrest to be made public.
Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin shared corresponding media reports on Monday. The activist was arrested on a railroad site near Rouen. "It is the typical approach of left-wing extremists", said Darmanin. At the same time, he warned against jumping to conclusions. "(...) The question is whether they were manipulated or did it on their own initiative."
As reported, arson attacks were carried out on the French rail network on Friday shortly before the opening of the Olympic Games (see video above). As a result, several high-speed lines connecting Paris with the west, north and east of the country were paralyzed. Numerous rail connections were canceled and 900,000 passengers were affected by the restrictions.
Here you can see the post by Gérald Darmanin.
Authenticity of claim of responsibility not confirmed
Initially, no one claimed responsibility for the attack, but at the weekend a letter of confession from a group critical of the Olympics emerged. "You call it a festival? We see it as a celebration of nationalism, a gigantic staging of the subjugation of the population by the states," it reads.
However, it was not initially known whether the arrested man had any connection to this group. According to Darmanin, the authenticity of the letter has not yet been confirmed. The authors could falsely claim responsibility for the acts.
According to French Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete, all trains have been running normally again since Monday morning. Workers had been carrying out repairs around the clock over the weekend to repair the damage. The damage to the state rail operator SNCF will be considerable.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.