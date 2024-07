Salzburg competes with two teams at the World Championships

Club colleague Birgit Halwachs won gold and silver in the elite class in 2022 and will be defending her title. However, results are not the main focus for the 23-year-old: "I just love doing the wheel. My main goal is to show what I have trained for." Malena Kernacs came third in the all-around two years ago and is aiming for the podium again this year. Sarah Breitenbaumer and Selina Memeti complete the team.