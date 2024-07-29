Tragic accident
Farmer (60) killed by his own tractor
When he tried to steer his tractor and trailer back onto the road, the heavy machine tipped over. The 60-year-old driver was thrown out of the cockpit and came to rest under the rear tire of the tractor, where he died instantly. Only a month ago, the farmer had handed over the farm to his son.
It was a very tragic accident! He was very active in local life, helped out wherever he was needed, was on the parish council and was active in the fire department until the end. Unfortunately, none of this helps . . .", Norbert Heller, mayor of Maria Schmolln and neighbor of the deceased, is devastated.
In the first month of "retirement"
The father of four had only officially handed over the farm to his junior in July, but was still helping out. At around 5.20 p.m. on Saturday, he was driving a tractor and trailer from Höhnhart towards Sonnleiten when he left the road on a left-hand bend.
He only handed over the farm on July 1, always helped and was very active. He will be greatly missed by his four children.
Norbert Heller, Bürgermeister von Maria Schmolln
Killed instantly
After a few meters, he tried to steer back onto the road, but the heavy machine tipped over. The farmer was thrown out of the driver's seat and landed right under the rear wheel of the tractor - he died instantly and the emergency doctors had no chance.
Painful gap
"We saw the ambulance and rescue team arrive and of course we went straight there and informed the family. We don't know exactly why he left the road," says the mayor and long-time neighbor, describing the tragic scene. One thing is certain: the farmer leaves a painful void both on the farm and in the local community.
