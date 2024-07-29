Storm's stuttering start
But that’s why there’s no panic on the Titanic
Defending champions Sturm got off to a stuttering start in the first round of the Cup. It was only in extra time that Krems were sent packing with a 4:2 win. The hosts from the Wachau region pulled out all the stops, but sporting director Andreas Schicker knows ahead of the league opener at Rapid next Sunday: "We have to improve."
Andreas Schicker had already smelled a rat beforehand. "I knew it would be the most difficult start since I started as head of sport in 2020." How true! The defending champions only sealed the deal in extra time at Ostliga club Krems, with goals from Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Mika Biereth giving the Blacks a 4:2 victory. It went well, nothing happened.
The double winners had a hard time with the underdogs, who pulled out all the stops to bring down the favorites. That's his right: the turf wasn't sprayed or cut. Poison for Sturm's fast-paced soccer.
"But that can't be an excuse, we just have to accept it. But you also have to praise the opposition, they did really well," said Schicker, applauding the team from Wachau. And coach Christian Ilzer also tips his hat: "They defended strongly, their game plan made things difficult for us at the start."
Transfer drags on
However, there is no panic on the Black Titanic after the stuttering start. "We knew that preparation would be a particular challenge this time. Our successful path also casts a shadow. For example, we only had around 50 percent of the team on board at the start of training. Some of the team players have only been back for ten days. They are not machines that dance from one highlight to the next. We're all aware of that," explained the sporting director, who also noted: "We know how to classify the game and will certainly have to improve for Sunday's league opener against Rapid. But that will be a completely different game. Krems was a typical cup match in which we made life difficult for ourselves by conceding cheap goals. But I was never worried that we would be eliminated."
With Prass, Kiteishvili, Jatta and Chukwuani, four men were missing from the 4-2 win in Wachau. Will the former still be a Sturm professional on Sunday? Schicker: "It may well be that a potential transfer will take even longer."
