Is the situation escalating?
US missiles in Germany: Putin threatens revenge
Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is once again making threatening gestures: if the planned stationing of US missiles in Germany is actually implemented, Russia will react in a "mirror-like" manner.
On Sunday, Russia celebrates Navy Day with grand parades throughout the country. The giant empire wants to demonstrate its power every year with impressive displays of weaponry. Putin did not miss the parade in his home city of St. Petersburg. There were even warships from China, India and Algeria as well as delegations from a dozen countries. In the event of a deployment, Russia would no longer feel committed to a previous ban on land-based medium-range nuclear weapons, raged the 71-year-old in front of a bellicose backdrop.
However, the INF Treaty banning these weapons no longer applies anyway following the USA's withdrawal in 2019. According to Putin, however, Russia had previously imposed a moratorium and continued to adhere to the agreements. The USA takes a different view - it has long complained about Russian violations of the treaty.
This month, the United States announced that it would station cruise missiles and rockets in Germany from 2026 as an additional deterrent. Moscow was extremely upset as a result. Putin even spoke of a relapse into the Cold War.
Kremlin leader warns of "missile crisis"
At the parade, the Russian head of state emphasized that the missiles, which could also be equipped with nuclear warheads in the future, would put important targets in Russia within reach. State and military objects and important industrial plants could be hit within ten minutes. He is not prepared to put up with this. Rather, Russia will respond "in a mirror-like manner". Russian warships should then also be equipped with missiles.
The USA could even trigger a Cold War-style missile crisis, the 71-year-old continued, comparing the US plans with NATO's decision to station Pershing II missiles in Western Europe in 1979. In response, Russia would possibly resume production of medium-range and short-range nuclear-capable missiles and then consider where they could be stationed.
Moscow could hit German cities
In a statement on the deployment plans, the German Bundeswehr expressed its alarm. Russia had stationed nuclear-capable Iskander missiles in the exclave of Kaliningrad, among other places, and could also hit German cities with its medium-range weapons. The plans are a response to this and serve as a deterrent.
The US weapons for Germany are to include Tomahawk cruise missiles, which can technically also be equipped with nuclear weapons, SM-6 air defense missiles and newly developed hypersonic weapons, which are to reach further than previously stationed land systems.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.