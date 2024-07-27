Olympics - Swimming
Australian Ariarne Titmus has once again won the Olympic duel over 400 m crawl with US star Katie Ledecky! The 23-year-old dominated the final in Paris on Saturday evening, winning in 3:57.49 minutes. Ledecky only managed bronze this time in 4:00.86 minutes, with Canadian young star Summer McIntosh taking silver in 3:58.37. This is Ledecky's eleventh Olympic medal. If she wins gold at least once at these Games, she will become the most successful female swimmer.
"It's a relief and a bit more emotional than the gold three years ago," said Titmus. "It's hard to swim in this atmosphere - the noise, the pressure. I felt the pressure before this race more than anything else in my life. The Olympics are different. It's not about how fast you are, it's just about being the first to get your hand on the wall. The fact that I managed that makes me very happy." Ledecky granted Titmus gold: "I don't think it's a rivalry between us, but friendship - and a lot of respect."
Lukas Märtens controlled the race in the men's 400m crawl, winning in 3:41.78. At the German Championships, the 22-year-old clocked 3:40.33 minutes, just 0.26 seconds off the 15-year-old world record set by his compatriot Paul Biedermann. This time, too, he beat all of Biedermann's times, but the full-body suit had carried Biedermann to a fabulous time on the last length in 2009. Silver in the La Defense Arena went to the Australian Elijah Winnington (3:42.21), bronze to the South Korean Kim Woo-min (3:42.50).
The short crawl relay events were split between the superpowers Australia and the USA. The Australians Mollie O'Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris won the 4 x 100 m in 3:28.92 minutes ahead of the USA (3:30.20) and China (3:30.30). The US men's crew turned the tables. Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstront and Caeleb Dressel won in 3:09.28 ahead of Australia (3:10.35) and Italy (3:10.70). It is Dressel's eighth gold at the Olympics, putting him on a par with Usain Bolt in the top ten in Olympic history across all sports.
