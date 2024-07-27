"It's a relief and a bit more emotional than the gold three years ago," said Titmus. "It's hard to swim in this atmosphere - the noise, the pressure. I felt the pressure before this race more than anything else in my life. The Olympics are different. It's not about how fast you are, it's just about being the first to get your hand on the wall. The fact that I managed that makes me very happy." Ledecky granted Titmus gold: "I don't think it's a rivalry between us, but friendship - and a lot of respect."