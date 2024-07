Fishing has arrived in the digital age

Information at the click of a mouse

The highlight: thanks to the digital storage in DORIS (Digital Upper Austrian Spatial Information System), fishermen and other interested parties can "find out which fishing district they are currently in at the click of a mouse", explains Langer-Weninger. In particular, the catchment areas of the water bodies now serve to delineate the individual fishing grounds. "This means that fishing waters that will only be created in the future can also be assigned to a fishing district based on their location in a catchment area," emphasizes the Provincial Councillor.