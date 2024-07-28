Mothers threatened with ruin: “We are being totally defamed!”

Lower Austrian Provincial Parliament President Gottfried Waldhäusl has now offered legal assistance to those affected, some of whom have also been denied help by the Chamber of Labor and whose legal protection against the AMS has been withdrawn in droves: "This is gross injustice! What is happening here is that women who have done nothing wrong are suddenly being portrayed as fraudsters," he says, calling on the federal government to finally intervene. So far, 45 of those affected have contacted him - many more are still trembling in anticipation of the impending repayment.