Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

AMS cuts funding

Mothers threatened with ruin: “We are being totally defamed!”

Nachrichten
28.07.2024 06:00

Women who have received training allowance are threatened with repayments of between 8,000 and 28,000 euros and subsequent deregistration from social insurance. They are accepting the offer of help from Lower Austrian Provincial Parliament President Gottfried Waldhäusl - the Viennese lawyer Astrid Wagner will provide legal support. So far, it has mainly affected women from Lower Austria. There are fears that this will not remain the case.

comment0 Kommentare

According to the AMS, a case in Lower Austria triggered an audit of a course institute. It was suddenly discovered that the course did not meet the criteria, even though it had previously been approved. As a result, 60 of those affected - almost all of whom are young mothers - have not only been asked to return their training allowance, but their social insurance has also simply been canceled retrospectively.

Legal regulations remain the same
Furthermore, the AMS has now filed a complaint with the Social Fraud Taskforce. "We registered as normal and did what was required," says one of the women whose livelihood has been torn from under their feet. At the moment, it mainly affects women from Lower Austria. Although there are now new instructions from the federal AMS for the legal regulation, which has remained the same for many years, the individual offices of the provinces are likely to proceed differently.

Other course institutes in the crosshairs?
The AMS denies this, just as it denies that Upper Austria has now targeted three other course institutes. "There are currently no other suspected cases regarding further training allowances," it says.

Lower Austrian Provincial Parliament President Gottfried Waldhäusl has now offered legal assistance to those affected, some of whom have also been denied help by the Chamber of Labor and whose legal protection against the AMS has been withdrawn in droves: "This is gross injustice! What is happening here is that women who have done nothing wrong are suddenly being portrayed as fraudsters," he says, calling on the federal government to finally intervene. So far, 45 of those affected have contacted him - many more are still trembling in anticipation of the impending repayment.

A loan on the house and heavily pregnant with her second child: the 32-year-old Barbara Bozek from the Waldviertel region is now suffering severe existential fears through no fault of her own. (Bild: Schindler Klaus/Klaus Schindler)
A loan on the house and heavily pregnant with her second child: the 32-year-old Barbara Bozek from the Waldviertel region is now suffering severe existential fears through no fault of her own.
(Bild: Schindler Klaus/Klaus Schindler)
Mother Tamara Moser, pictured with her daughter, is also worried about her social insurance, which was suddenly cut off by the AMS. (Bild: Klaus Schindler)
Mother Tamara Moser, pictured with her daughter, is also worried about her social insurance, which was suddenly cut off by the AMS.
(Bild: Klaus Schindler)

Lawyer Astrid Wagner is on board
Viennese lawyer Astrid Wagner will take care of the cases. However, she first has to take a closer look at them: "I have already had several experiences with the AMS and consider this to be a completely antisocial approach - social thinking seems to have been completely lost in this institution!" The Ministry of Labor comments: "We only provide for a reclaim if untrue statements have been made."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

René Denk
René Denk
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf