Children suffer

“Some parents are reformed at the bedside”

Nachrichten
28.07.2024 09:00

The lack of vaccination morale is leading to an increase in whooping cough cases. When children are hospitalized with severe cases, some parents come to their senses. There is good news from the 13-year-old who battled tetanus last year due to a lack of immunization - he is completely healthy again.

Around 35 children have had to be admitted to the Kepler University Hospital Linz with whooping cough since the beginning of the year - a total of eight in 2019. "Three cases were particularly bad. Two babies needed blood washing and one had a vessel burst in his head during a coughing fit," explains Dr. Ariane Biebl from the Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine team.

Dangerous breathing interruptions
Children under the age of two are particularly at risk; in addition to coughing fits, they also have breathing interruptions. "We monitor this using a monitor and are on the spot immediately if there are interruptions. During coughing fits, the child coughs until it turns completely blue and sometimes vomits," says the paediatrician, talking about her day-to-day work and pointing out the importance of vaccination.

We don't treat the parents, we do everything for the child.

Ariane Biebl, Kinderärztin am Kepler Uniklinikum

Vaccination also recommended for pregnant women
"We also recommend that expectant mothers get vaccinated in the last trimester of their pregnancy," says Biebl, "because this way they can give their baby the necessary nest protection until vaccination from the eighth week of life." For many parents who are critical of vaccination, it is only at the bedside of their sick children that they come to their senses. Does that annoy the doctor? "We don't treat the parents, we do everything for the child. Of course we try to encourage vaccination".

Tetanus patient recovered
The whole family of the 13-year-old who was in a coma with tetanus for two months last summer has now caught up on the vaccination. The good news: the boy is completely healthy again.

Fehlende Impfmoral geht alle an

It feels like there are only two camps when it comes to vaccination: the militant supporters and the usually louder opponents. Somewhere in between are those who take a relaxed approach to the issue and make their personal decisions in private.

(Bild: Markus Wenzel, adobe.stock.com, Krone KREATIV)
The concerns of the loud skeptics in particular should be taken seriously and attempts made to refute them. After all, a lack of vaccination morale concerns everyone. The fact is that there has been an increase in infectious diseases in countries with low vaccination rates - and these also affect vaccinated people, albeit in a milder form.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Andrea Kloimstein
