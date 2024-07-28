“Some parents are reformed at the bedside”

Vaccination also recommended for pregnant women

"We also recommend that expectant mothers get vaccinated in the last trimester of their pregnancy," says Biebl, "because this way they can give their baby the necessary nest protection until vaccination from the eighth week of life." For many parents who are critical of vaccination, it is only at the bedside of their sick children that they come to their senses. Does that annoy the doctor? "We don't treat the parents, we do everything for the child. Of course we try to encourage vaccination".