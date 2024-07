Boa suddenly meandered through the garden

The man grabbed the snake

The man didn't hesitate for long, grabbed the snake and took it to the animal shelter in the provincial capital. "But be careful, it's a tough one," he warned the staff when he handed it in. Boas are generally considered to be very lazy when it comes to movement, which is why it is not usually necessary to catch them. "However, picking them up can sometimes lead to bites if you don't know your way around," says the animal shelter staff. The St. Pölten resident was at least able to prevent this.