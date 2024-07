Driver’s car impounded with a test certificate

Renault SUV confiscated

The speedy 28-year-old was flashed by traffic officers on the B 137 near Wels in broad daylight on Saturday morning as part of a laser measurement, stopped and subjected to a check. She was only able to produce a probationary driver's license. She had to hand this over to the officers, along with the keys to the Renault Kadjar in which she had been driving on the main road. In return, she will receive a citation.