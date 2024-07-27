Full waiting lists
Record enrolment at Joseph Haydn Private University
Great international interest from students and teachers. A third of applicants have to wait on the waiting list for admission to Burgenland's first private college of music.
The Joseph Haydn Conservatory was the first private music college in Burgenland to start teaching last year. For the fall semester, there is a record number of applications for both students and lecturers. "We already had around 200 applications for places at the June deadline. Far more applicants passed the entrance exam than can be admitted. A third of them are on the waiting list," reports Managing Director Franz Steindl.
Vacancies for teaching staff in high demand
The same applies to teaching staff. Rector Gerhard Krammer: "The international response to the advertised positions for professors and lecturers is remarkable, with the number of applicants consistently in the double-digit range."
The accreditation as a university has increased its status enormously thanks to the academic degree.
Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil
Governor Hans Peter Doskozil is also very satisfied with the development: "The accreditation as a university has increased its status enormously thanks to the academic degree. We now have an additional, highly qualified educational institution that is available to the best talents in our province as well as to young people from all countries as a gateway to the world of music."
Artistic and pedagogical fields of study
Four courses of study are offered: Bachelor's and Master's degrees, each in artistic and pedagogical fields of study. Students from 37 countries and staff from ten nations demonstrate the international character of the university. In the previous academic year, 45 students completed their studies at JHP. In September, further entrance examinations will be held for late applicants. The application deadline is July 31. Information at www.jhp.ac.at
