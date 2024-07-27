Olympic starting shot
Divided opinions after record-breaking show in Paris
As we all know, tastes differ! While some spectators were enchanted by the record-breaking show after the Olympic opening ceremony in Paris, others were harshly critical of the organizers. There was even talk of the "worst opening ceremony ever".
The extraordinary opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris on Friday lasted just under four hours. The athletes, who were brought to the Eiffel Tower in a boat parade on the Seine, and the 320,000 spectators were battered by pouring rain. The precipitation caused a large screen on the Trocadero to fail and the electricity to fail in places.
The best pictures of the opening ceremony:
The appearance of a man painted blue and covered in flowers and fruit also caused a stir: French singer-songwriter and actor Philippe Katerine appeared as Dionysus (god of wine, joy, grapes, fertility, madness and ecstasy). In addition, the Olympic flag was hoisted upside down under the Eiffel Tower in front of the guests of honor from all over the world.
Some spectators were irritated, describing the event as "boring" and "the worst Olympic opening ceremony in living memory". Numerous users also criticized the boats, saying that they could have looked "nicer".
Emotional highlight
However, there were also some spectators who thoroughly enjoyed the opening show. Emotional highlight: Canadian pop great Celine Dion, who suffers from a serious nervous disorder, sang Edith Piaf's "Hymne a l'amour" (Hymn to Love) on the balcony of the Eiffel Tower at the end of the celebrations.
Vadlau thrilled
Austria's sailor Lara Vadlau was thrilled: "It was unbelievably cool. I would say it was the coolest opening ceremony ever. It was a shame that it started to rain, but all the French were there anyway, cheering us on. It was breathtaking." One or two TV viewers obviously saw it differently ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.