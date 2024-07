Car overturned in collision in East Tyrol

At around 1.30 p.m., a 53-year-old Dutch woman was driving a car on the Felbertauernstraße from Matrei in the direction of Lienz. "At the same time, an 83-year-old Austrian woman was driving a car in the opposite direction," said the police. For unknown reasons, the 83-year-old crossed into the oncoming lane in the municipality of Ainet and collided head-on with the 53-year-old woman's car.