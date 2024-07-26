Vorteilswelt
Treppelweg case

There is no DNA trace of the ominous “Riki”

Nachrichten
26.07.2024 18:30

Who is the mysterious Riki? The alleged perpetrator, a Serbian man (25), blames the brutal attack on a passer-by on the unknown man. But new evidence incriminates him. 

The "Krone" reported several times on the Treppelweg case - as a reminder: A woman was attacked from behind out of the blue on September 29, 2023 and brutally torn down. She lost consciousness and suffered massive injuries with a number of permanent scars. After months of searching, the police were able to track down a suspect thanks to Detective DNA: a homeless Serbian with a criminal record. The 45-year-old allegedly hit the woman with his bike, according to an accident expert.

Alleged perpetrator denies accusation
Intentionally, the public prosecutor's office found and charged him with grievous bodily harm. However, the Serb played the innocent role at the start of the trial in the regional court at the beginning of May: "By God no, I didn't do that." His explanation: "The Riki did it." With a red crowbar, completely unprovoked. He had broken into a snack bar with "Riki" the day before the crime.

Riki is just an invention by the accused, a purely protective claim. His statement further incriminates the victim.

Opfer-Anwalt Stefan Rieder vom Weißen Ring

First name, surname, address of the ominous Riki? He did not know. The judge adjourned the trial to have Riki investigated and commissioned new expert reports on DNA traces and the victim's injuries.

The result: only the DNA of the accused and the owner of the sausage stand was found in the burglary - no evidence of Riki. For victim's lawyer Stefan Rieder, it is therefore clear: "Riki was just an invention of the accused." The lawyer sees this as a protective claim. In addition, the new expert reports on the victim's injuries state: "There is a serious disfigurement for good or for a long time." Legally, this could mean a higher sentence. The trial is likely to continue soon.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Antonio Lovric
Antonio Lovric
