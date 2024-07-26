There is no DNA trace of the ominous “Riki”

The result: only the DNA of the accused and the owner of the sausage stand was found in the burglary - no evidence of Riki. For victim's lawyer Stefan Rieder, it is therefore clear: "Riki was just an invention of the accused." The lawyer sees this as a protective claim. In addition, the new expert reports on the victim's injuries state: "There is a serious disfigurement for good or for a long time." Legally, this could mean a higher sentence. The trial is likely to continue soon.