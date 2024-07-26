Grapes already very ripe: early harvest this year

"I've been running the farm since 1983. The grapes are more ripe than ever this year," says organic winegrower Otto Knaus from Sulztal. Normally, the ripening process is particularly intense from the time the Klapotetze are set up on Jakobitag (July 25), but this year it was earlier. Knaus puts this down to the mild winter and the early first heat period at the beginning of April. Later, frost again caused localized damage, with Knaus losing around a quarter of the harvest.