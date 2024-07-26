Vorteilswelt
In Styria

Grapes already very ripe: early harvest this year

Nachrichten
26.07.2024 17:00

This year, the grapes in southern Styria are exceptionally ripe for the end of July. An early grape harvest is on the horizon. What this means for winegrowers and whether a good vintage is in store.

comment0 Kommentare

"I've been running the farm since 1983. The grapes are more ripe than ever this year," says organic winegrower Otto Knaus from Sulztal. Normally, the ripening process is particularly intense from the time the Klapotetze are set up on Jakobitag (July 25), but this year it was earlier. Knaus puts this down to the mild winter and the early first heat period at the beginning of April. Later, frost again caused localized damage, with Knaus losing around a quarter of the harvest.

The grape harvest will be early this year: "Everything will probably be harvested in September, even late varieties such as Welschriesling," predicts Knaus. This is quite a challenge for the winegrowers, as the grapes need to be cooled and not brought to the cellar in the summer heat.

Winemaker Stefan Potzinger: "A lot can still happen in the next few weeks." (Bild: Pail Sepp)
Winemaker Stefan Potzinger: "A lot can still happen in the next few weeks."
(Bild: Pail Sepp)

Good vintage on the horizon
Winemaking president Stefan Potzinger is more cautious with predictions. However, he also confirms that 2024 will be a vintage with a relatively early harvest: "We are making good progress." There is also sufficient rainfall, which is good for quality.

According to Potzinger, the main harvest will begin in early September, possibly earlier for sparkling wine grapes. The winegrowers have learned to deal with such early dates and can still achieve the necessary finesse and freshness in their products.

Despite the late frost in spring, the harvest could be slightly larger than last year, according to Potzinger. Back then it was 190,700 hectoliters. Nevertheless: "A lot can still happen in the next few weeks. My pulse won't slow down until the grapes are in the cellar."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

