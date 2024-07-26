Vorteilswelt
German in custody

Reichsbürger raid: 1.5 tons of ammunition discovered

Nachrichten
26.07.2024 15:00

Following the discovery of enormous quantities of weapons and ammunition, a commercial arms dealer from Baden-Württemberg with suspected links to the Reichsbürger scene has been remanded in custody. According to the police and public prosecutor's office, the charges relate to violations of the Weapons Act, the War Weapons Control Act and the Explosives Act. 

During several searches in Aldingen in the south of the German state and in the Schwarzwald-Baar district, the police seized more than 1,000 weapons and weapon parts, around 1.5 tons of ammunition and banned "firecrackers".

Weapons of war only permitted in the Bundeswehr
According to a police spokesperson, no one except the German armed forces is actually allowed to own weapons of war such as rapid-fire rifles. Special permits are also required for explosives. In addition, there is the connection to the Reichsbürger scene.

Furthermore, weapons were discovered on the man even after the weapons authority had already revoked his weapons license due to initial findings. Further investigations are still ongoing. The local court in Rottweil had in any case issued the requested arrest warrant against the 56-year-old, the statement said.

Rejection of democratic structures
"Reich citizens" are people who do not recognize the Federal Republic of Germany and its democratic structures. According to the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the number of so-called Reich citizens and self-administrators in Baden-Württemberg rose to around 4,000 last year. In Austria, too, there are repeated operations against the radical scene.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
