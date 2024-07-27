Vorteilswelt
Flexible offers

Complete PV packages guarantee price transparency

Nachrichten
27.07.2024 10:00

Krone Sonne offers innovative complete PV packages that guarantee openness and flexibility in pricing - for a clear overview of the total costs.

comment0 Kommentare

In times of increasing demands on house construction and renovation, Krone Sonne is setting new standards with complete photovoltaic packages that impress with their high level of transparency and exceptional flexibility. Whether tile or sheet metal - the complete PV packages from Krone Sonne are suitable for most roof types and are individually adapted to the customer's needs to ensure optimum results.

With the new complete PV packages from Krone Sonne, the path to your own photovoltaic system is easier, more transparent and more flexible than ever before. (Bild: Krone Sonne)
With the new complete PV packages from Krone Sonne, the path to your own photovoltaic system is easier, more transparent and more flexible than ever before.
(Bild: Krone Sonne)

Maximum transparency right from the start
Krone Sonne guarantees complete transparency in the scope and price of its packages - a rarity in this market. In an industry where price structures are often opaque, Krone Sonne installation partners are setting new standards!

What you get in the package

  • All-in-sun solution incl. grid and subsidy processing, hardware, installation & all administrative work from just €54/month
  • Single-phase PV-Point emergency power supply free of charge including Fronius premium inverters from Austria with a 15-year product warranty
  • Premium BYD storage system with 15-year warranty
  • Krone Sonne as a reliable partner for a PV lifetime (> 25 years) Maximum flexibility for our customers: Free withdrawal from the order is possible at any time and until immediately before installation

Every house is individual, as is every roof. For this reason, the need for additional services is determined during an inspection prior to installation - for a clear overview instead of unexpected bills.

If additional services are required for commissioning, particularly in the area of electrical installation, the Krone-Sonne installation partner or a trusted electrician of your choice can be commissioned.

With the new complete PV packages from Krone Sonne, the path to your own photovoltaic system is easier, more transparent and more flexible than ever before. Take advantage of this opportunity and benefit from an offer that is flexibly tailored to your needs!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sandra Beck
Sandra Beck
