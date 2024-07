“I’m a studied, run-of-the-mill country bumpkin”

Thick clouds, turquoise-blue water - the idyllic setting on Lake Mondsee looks like something out of a tourist catalog. And then this! A man in a frighteningly ugly bathrobe does a few stretching exercises on the jetty before putting on his helmet and getting ready. The start goes quite well, but after 50 meters on the wakeboard it's over: a natural, even if Michael Ostrowski is quite good at hiding his physical fitness. "I actually did quite a lot of sport until I was 18 - tennis, soccer and judo. Then I took up theater," winks the jack-of-all-trades, who is currently enjoying a few days of "downtime" at Lake Mondsee.