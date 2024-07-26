Let's go
On the Rosskopf – summit bliss for the whole family
The easily accessible grass mountain for young and old - in other words, for the whole family - in the Wildschönau is our destination this time. Of course, you need to be in good shape.
We walk from the parking lot back to the main road, directly in front of it a road leads upwards ("Rosskopf via Rosskopfhütte"). You soon come to an unmarked fork in the route - stay on the asphalt path here.
In steep terrain in the (cool) forest
The road - soon no longer asphalted - leads under the summer toboggan run and past the "Riedlhof". A little later, turn left before a gate onto the path ("Rosskopfhütte"). This then runs almost 90 percent straight up the steep terrain in the (cool) forest (short passage on the road). Just before the Rosskopfhütte, the trail meets a road again - follow it uphill and at the first right-hand bend branch off to the trail into the meadows ("Rosskopfhütte").
A rest stop is later
The hut is now reached immediately, but you will not be resting until later. The trail to the Rosskopf begins behind or below the hut. It takes you through the forest at a leisurely pace and then quickly up to the Wiesenmugel at 1731 meters. The view at the top is stunning: the Hohe Tauern with the Großvenediger, the Kitzbühel mountains, Rofan and Karwendel.
We hike back to the Rosskopfhütte along the same route. Now the summit victory can be celebrated with food and drink.
Facts and figures
- Valley town: Oberau (938 m) in the Wildschönau
- Starting point: free parking lot at the Drachental family park in Oberau directly below the church and the Kellerwirt inn
- Route: (asphalted at the start) road, (rustic) path
- Equipment: sturdy shoes, poles
- Requirements: fitness, sure-footedness
- Children: from 2 years
- Mountain buggy: no
- Refreshments: Rosskopfhütte (1490 m, serviced mountain hut), open daily from 10 am to 4.30 pm (closed on Wednesday and Thursday), 0664/4727901
- Arrival by public transport: public bus from Wörgl train station to Oberau (bus stop "Kellerwirt")
- Difference in altitude: around 800 m Starting point - Rosskopf
- Length: around 9.5 km for the whole tour
- Walking time: around 1 3/4 or 1 1/2 hours starting point - Rosskopf (ascent or descent); around 30 or 20 minutes Rosskopfütte - Rosskopf (ascent or descent)
The route into the valley initially also follows the access route. However, we stay on the road that meanders gently downhill. Just before Oberau, it rejoins the familiar asphalt path - and then the last few meters downhill.


