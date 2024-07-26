Vorteilswelt
In the US election campaign

It’s official: Obama supports Kamala Harris

Nachrichten
26.07.2024 11:35

Former US President Barack Obama is backing his party colleague Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate for the November election. 

The 62-year-old was the 44th President of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and is very familiar with the political arena - and not just in the White House.

He has now decided to lend his expertise to the neo-presidential candidate Kamala Harris in order to support her in the election campaign against Donald Trump.

The running mate of incumbent President Joe Biden (81), who withdrew after a botched TV debate against Republican challenger Donald Trump and a never-ending debate about his physical and mental fitness, has the full support of him and his wife Michelle, Obama writes on X.

At this critical moment for our country, we will do everything we can to make sure Kamala Harris wins in November.

Barack Obama

"We have told her that we believe she will be a fantastic president of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we will do everything we can to make sure she wins in November. We hope you will join us," the statement reads.

"Let's get to work"
Harris is delighted with the support and let her 20.4 million followers know that it meant a lot to her to have the Obamas' backing. "Let's get to work," she concluded her Twitter post.

Harris had only published her election ad the day before. Her Twitter account is emblazoned with the huge slogan "Let's WIN this" - translated: "Let's win this!"

Harris also appeared ready for her first televised debate with Trump. She said she was "ready" and that voters deserved to see both candidates on the same stage.

Harris, currently US Vice President, has yet to be nominated as candidate by her party. She already enjoys strong support from the Democrats.

Mara Tremschnig
