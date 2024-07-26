Before the Belgian GP
“Don’t worry”: Verstappen counters Marko’s ban
Max Verstappen has no sympathy for the debate surrounding his forays into the world of sim racing. The three-time Formula 1 world champion also firmly rejected a ban on virtual motorsport put forward by the struggling Red Bull racing team. "There are no other sim races coming up anyway, so nobody needs to worry," said Verstappen ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.
"I don't have a ban. I don't have to tell anyone what to do in their free time or at the weekend," emphasized the Dutchman. Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko had previously commented on Verstappen's participation in online races in his column for the specialist portal "Speedweek". Most recently in Hungary, the Dutchman only finished fifth in the subsequent Grand Prix after an all-night session in the simulator. "Max Verstappen was rather thin-skinned this weekend, and of course it didn't take long for criticism to arise - no wonder, given that he spent half the night playing sim racing," wrote the Styrian.
However, he had to point out: "In Imola, he didn't go to bed until three o'clock in the morning after a sim racing session - and then won the Grand Prix. Max has a different sleep rhythm and he had his seven hours of sleep," explained Marko. It was agreed that he would no longer drive simulations so late in future.
Verstappen, in turn, pointed out that "racing until three in the morning" was nothing new for him, as he had been doing it since 2015. After all, it was also "something very important" in his life. "If you don't win the race, people always put it off: He stays up until three in the morning or he's a kilo overweight," Verstappen said, adding, "I've won three world championships. I know pretty well what I can and can't do."
Verstappen finished the Grand Prix at the gates of Budapest in fifth place. In the championship standings, he has a 76-point lead over second-placed British McLaren driver Lando Norris.
