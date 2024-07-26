“Don’t worry”: Verstappen counters Marko’s ban

"I have won three world championships"

Verstappen, in turn, pointed out that "racing until three in the morning" was nothing new for him, as he had been doing it since 2015. After all, it was also "something very important" in his life. "If you don't win the race, people always put it off: He stays up until three in the morning or he's a kilo overweight," Verstappen said, adding, "I've won three world championships. I know pretty well what I can and can't do."