"It was something very special for all of us," Maria Großbauer told us. The former Opera Ball organizer and current managing director of the Wiener Neustadt Municipal Theatre arranged the deal. "On November 8, we will be opening the doors of our theater again after a long time. And because the complete Mozart Requiem was played for the first time in Wiener Neustadt, this wonderful instrument will be played by Lidia Baich at the opening ceremony."