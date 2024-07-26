Rules for the use of AI
US actors go on strike against the video game industry
Actors and actresses in the USA are going on strike against the video games industry. After negotiations with leading game manufacturers failed to reach an agreement, the actors' union SAG-AFTRA in Los Angeles announced that they were going on strike.
One of the points of contention is the regulation of the use of artificial intelligence in the industry. Negotiations for a new employment contract have been ongoing since October 2022 and are also about better remuneration for actors who work in the gaming industry, for example as voice actors or through motion capture processes. The last strike by the SAG-AFTRA union against video game manufacturers began in October 2016. The strike then lasted almost a year.
Hollywood paralyzed
Last year, operations in the film industry were almost at a standstill due to months of strikes. Hollywood's screenwriters (WGA) walked off the job in May and only reached an agreement with the major film studios for more money and better working conditions in October. The strike by the actors' union, for higher wages and protection against the unregulated use of artificial intelligence, among other things, ran from July to November.
It was the first time in more than 60 years that writers and actors had gone on strike at the same time. The strike delayed the production of films and series for months.
