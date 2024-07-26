"Completely fake story"
Musk’s trans daughter fires back at father
"I look pretty good for a dead bitch!" Elon Musk's transgender daughter fires back at her father.
On "Threats" - Mark Zuckerberg's rival platform to X - she attacks the Tesla boss over his claim that the "WOKE brain virus" killed his son. Vivian Wilson first made it clear to her 13,000 followers that she had broken away from her father "and not the other way around". She also accused the billionaire of spreading a "completely fake story".
The 20-year-old posted a screenshot of Musk's X tweet. In this tweet, he had called Vivian by her boy's name Xavier and claimed: "He was born gay and slightly autistic - two traits that contribute to gender dysphoria".
Musk went on to say that he had known this when his twin son was four years old: "He would put things out for me to wear, like a jacket that he thought was 'fabulous'. He also loved musicals and theater - but he wasn't a girl!"
Wilson, who was officially recognized as a woman by the state of California, now clarifies that "literally none of that happened!" She wonders how her father came up with these things: "He apparently went to a school for gay prejudice and pulled a few of them out."
"Tormented because I was feminine and queer"
Wilson counters that she has never liked musicals or theater and never picked out Musk's clothes for him: "I certainly didn't pick out a jacket for him and call it 'fabulous'. I want to emphasize again: I was FOUR years old and I certainly never used a word like that back then." What she does remember is that her father "constantly tormented me because I was feminine and queer to him".
Wilson reveals that she felt compelled to respond to Musk's words "because apparently there are people who believe that nonsense". Finally, her anger bursts out of her once again and she writes: "He's obsessed with getting attention and validation from red pill-popping incels (straight men who involuntarily don't have sex) and losers - who just give it to him."
