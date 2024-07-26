Musk’s trans daughter fires back at father

"Tormented because I was feminine and queer"

Wilson counters that she has never liked musicals or theater and never picked out Musk's clothes for him: "I certainly didn't pick out a jacket for him and call it 'fabulous'. I want to emphasize again: I was FOUR years old and I certainly never used a word like that back then." What she does remember is that her father "constantly tormented me because I was feminine and queer to him".