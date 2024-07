Providers pay back money after court proceedings

Despite numerous rulings, mobile phone providers stubbornly refuse to voluntarily pay back the service fee to their customers. If you want the annual fee of 25 to 35 euros back, you have to take legal action. But only very few do - and this is exactly what A1, Magenta, Drei & Co. are counting on. But all those who call in a lawyer get the fee back in full or in part. We show you how you can get your money back.