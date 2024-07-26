There is already a lot of dredging going on in the city of love

"Like any other tournament"

In sporting terms, it won't be an easy task. With the teams from Brazil and the Czech Republic, the Beach Boys have former world champions in their group, as well as strong Canadians. "Like any other tournament, we want to get out of the group and then we'll see." The first game against the Brazilians is scheduled for Sunday (20). A good time for Hörl: "If it had been on Saturday, we wouldn't have been able to go to the opening ceremony."