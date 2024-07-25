Kert: “Influence in clamorous cases”

Specifically, these personal conversations focus on the cases of prominent personalities. Kert: "A lot of information is exchanged. For example, what the current situation is in a particular case. In our opinion, however, this does not always comply with the compliance regulations. For example, there are often service meetings for which there are no minutes." Typical gateways to the weakening of independent justice are also excessively long proceedings. Kert: "Prolongation is often deliberately accepted. For example, as in the Meinl proceedings or in the Eurofighter case. And in general, all our interviews and information evaluations show that this is the case: Influence is most likely to be exerted in clamorous cases with prominent participants."