Appeal lodged
Public prosecutor’s office does not accept Boateng verdict
The last word has still not been spoken in the proceedings against LASK player Jerome Boateng. The public prosecutor's office has lodged an appeal against the verdict of the Munich I regional court.
Last Friday, the court found the 2014 world champion guilty of intentionally causing bodily harm to his ex-girlfriend. Similar to a suspended prison sentence, the former world champion only has to pay if he violates his conditions. These stipulate that he must pay 50,000 euros each to two charitable organizations that support children. The public prosecutor's office had demanded a fine of 1.12 million euros. The Bavarian Supreme Court will have to decide on the appeal again.
Boateng was acquitted of the charge of grievous bodily harm against his ex-girlfriend. The court came to the conclusion "that there was nothing left of the accusation of the notorious wife-beater", as the presiding judge Susanne Hemmerich put it.
"In a state governed by the rule of law ..."
LASK had previously stated that Boateng would only face sanctions from the club if the court were to impose a penalty that would make it impossible for him to exercise his profession. "In a state governed by the rule of law, only courts decide on punishments and, once a punishment has been fulfilled, a person is allowed to resume their life in society. That is a fundamental right and applies to everyone," emphasized Gruber.
The central defender has not yet played a minute on the pitch during LASK's preparations. The 36-year-old German will also be missing from Linz's cup opener in Gurten on Friday.
