Public prosecutor’s office does not accept Boateng verdict

"In a state governed by the rule of law ..."

LASK had previously stated that Boateng would only face sanctions from the club if the court were to impose a penalty that would make it impossible for him to exercise his profession. "In a state governed by the rule of law, only courts decide on punishments and, once a punishment has been fulfilled, a person is allowed to resume their life in society. That is a fundamental right and applies to everyone," emphasized Gruber.