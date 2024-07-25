Auto-saved draft

"Can't believe it"
Jennifer Aniston has sharply criticized J.D. Vance for his comments about American Vice President Kamala Harris.
In 2021, Vance, who was chosen as Donald Trump's running mate for the US presidential election this November, stated that women like Harris are "childless cat ladies who are unhappy with their own lives".
Vance had said in an interview with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the U.S. is being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are unhappy with their own lives and the choices they've made and therefore want to make the rest of the country unhappy, too."
Jennifer, 55, who has spoken openly about her difficult experiences with artificial insemination in the past, announced on her Instagram stories alongside a screenshot of a tweet referring to Vance's interview: "I really can't believe this is coming from a potential Vice President of the United States."
Aniston added: "All I can say is ... Mr. Vance, I pray your daughter will be lucky enough to have children of her own one day. I hope she doesn't have to resort to artificial insemination as a second option. Because you're trying to take that away from her too."
Vance has two sons and a daughter with his wife Usha. Kamala Harris has no biological children. Her husband Doug Emhoff brought a son, Cole Emhoff (29), and a daughter, Ella Emhoff (25), into the marriage.
They affectionately call their stepmother "Momala", who was and is a good bonus mother to the children.
Doug Emhoff's first wife Kristen Emhoff, mother of the children, made this clear to CNN. She said, "For over ten years, since Cole and Ella were teenagers, Kamala, Doug and I have been co-parents. She is loving, caring, very protective and always present." The 57-year-old: "I love our blended family and am grateful to have her with us."
Kirsten and Doug Emhoff were married from 1992 to 2008 before he married Harris in 2014.
