670 police officers on site
New climate protests planned: 670 police officers ready
The Last Generation drew attention to climate change with protests at airports around the world on Wednesday. Vienna Airport in Schwechat was also affected. Further disruptive actions are to follow next Saturday. The police and Schwechat Airport are said to be "well prepared for all eventualities".
Vienna Airport Schwechat has a total of 670 police officers "on full alert" on site, Vienna Airport said. The site is also being monitored by several drones.
Further blockades are to be prevented
The aim is to largely prevent disruptive actions, such as those on Wednesday, in advance. Four people recently held a demonstration in the check-in area and spilled orange paint. This caused chaos in the air traffic.
At the same time, the airport in Frankfurt, for example, was also blocked by climate activists. Due to the blockade, six flights between Vienna and Frankfurt (three arriving and three departing) were canceled in the morning, Vienna Airport announced.
"Global phase-out of oil, gas and coal"
In a statement, the Last Generation group once again called for "a legally binding international agreement to be co-drafted and signed that regulates the global phase-out of oil, gas and coal by 2030".
Heavy prison sentences
The airport had already announced at the weekend that any disruptive actions would be prosecuted and reported to the police. Any action that disrupts or attempts to disrupt flight operations or endangers passengers, aircraft or employees is a violation of the law and could be punished with severe prison sentences of up to 20 years - or even life imprisonment in the event of a fatal outcome.
