Kamptal wines conquer the Olympic Games

This year, the Austrian Olympic Committee (ÖOC) is once again relying on fine wines from the wine town of Langenlois in the district of Krems. After London (2012), Sotchi (2014), Rio de Janeiro (2016) and Pyeongchang (2018), the "Austria House" in Paris will also be toasted with wines from Kamptal winegrowers. The top wineries Bründlmayer, Rabl, Steininger, Jurtschitsch, Schloss Gobelsburg, Weszeli, Schmid and Eitzinger are making their best wines available.