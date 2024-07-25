At world record competition
Olympic start: personal best for Straka
Archer Elisabeth Straka made the first Austrian appearance at the Olympic Games in Paris. On Thursday, before the official opening ceremony, she took part in the classification round. There, the Austrian made it to tenth place with a strong performance, setting a new Austrian record in the process. In the elimination round, she will face off against Quinty Roeffen from the Netherlands. A South Korean also set the first new world record at the Olympic Games.
This is Straka's first appearance at the Olympic Games. She has already demonstrated her strength of nerve and quality in the classification round. With a personal best of 667 points, she finished in tenth place. This is also equivalent to a new Austrian record.
A total of 72 arrows were fired by all 64 athletes. In the elimination round on Wednesday (from around 12.30 pm), she will be up against Quinty Roeffen. The 18-year-old Dutchwoman finished the classification round in 55th place with 625 points. Straka goes into the duel as the favorite.
A new world record
The competition on Thursday was dominated by the South Koreans. Sihyeon Lim set a new world record with 694 points. In second place was her compatriot Suhyeon Nam, who also broke the previous Olympic record with 688 points. Third place went to Xiaolei Yang from China.
In archery, the target, with a diameter of 122 cm, is 70 meters away from the shooters. They try to shoot the arrows as close as possible to the center of the target and outdo their opponent with the points they score.
