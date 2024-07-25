My favorite tour
Dreamlike village valley
We start the bike tour at the Dorfertal parking lot near Kals, just before the Taurerwirt hiking hotel. This route can confidently be described as one of the most beautiful in East Tyrol.
After the Taurerwirt, our route leads to the left into the impressive Dabaklamm gorge and from there into the Kalser Dorfertal valley, which is also considered the cradle of the Hohe Tauern National Park. One of the highlights is the spectacular viewing platform in the middle of the Dabaklamm gorge.
Good lights on the bike are a must
This is where it gets exciting for bikers: you absolutely need good lights on your bike through the tunnel, otherwise it becomes dangerous. Or you can use the hiking trail. After the tunnel, the path leads to the Berger and Kalser-Tauernhaus with a barely noticeable ascent.
Storytellers and information boards
In the beautiful Almtal valley, the voices of dairymaids, mountain farmers, mountain guides, hut keepers and other knowledgeable locals tell stories about life in the valley.
These are stories that you would otherwise only hear if you knew the storytellers personally. In addition, display boards provide an insight into the nature and culture of the village valley.
"Environmental seal of approval" for the Tauernhaus
Our final destination, the Kalser Tauernhaus, situated at 1755 meters in the mighty Glockner group, is an impressive example of sustainable tourism. With a fully biological sewage treatment plant and energy generation from its own hydroelectric power station, the house was awarded the "Environmental Seal of Approval" in 2006. It is also on the list of "family-friendly huts" and is supported.
Facts and figures
- Distance: From the Taurerwirt/Kals hiking parking lot 1498 m, 13 km round trip.
- Altitude: 310meters in total
- Requirements: Easy e-bike tour with one restriction regarding tunnels - can only be ridden with good lighting. You can also take the narrow footpath, which runs outside. Be careful in wet conditions!
- Equipment: Helmet, gloves, knee protection and first-aid kit.
- Refreshment stops: Taurerwirt 04876/8226 Bergeralm 0664/3077090 Tauernh. 0664/9857090
The Bergeralm on the other side of the valley also offers great Tyrolean cuisine, both are highly recommended. Back the same way.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
