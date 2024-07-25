Enough signatures: KPÖ runs nationwide

In addition to the issue of affordable housing, the small party, which has run in every National Council election to date, is also focusing on the fight against inflation, climate protection, neutrality and health. Specifically, the Communists are calling for the basic right to housing to be enshrined in the constitution, improved tenant protection, binding uniform rent ceilings and the abolition of fixed-term tenancies. Vacant apartments should be made available to the housing market through state allocation. In no household should housing costs exceed a quarter of the available monthly budget, demands federal spokesperson Tobias Schweiger.