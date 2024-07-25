Vorteilswelt
National Council election

Enough signatures: KPÖ runs nationwide

Nachrichten
25.07.2024 09:45

According to its own statements, the KPÖ has collected all the necessary declarations of support for a nationwide candidacy in the National Council elections on September 29. The "key issues" have also already been presented, with which the party intends to exert pressure on the government as a future opposition party.

In addition to the issue of affordable housing, the small party, which has run in every National Council election to date, is also focusing on the fight against inflation, climate protection, neutrality and health. Specifically, the Communists are calling for the basic right to housing to be enshrined in the constitution, improved tenant protection, binding uniform rent ceilings and the abolition of fixed-term tenancies. Vacant apartments should be made available to the housing market through state allocation. In no household should housing costs exceed a quarter of the available monthly budget, demands federal spokesperson Tobias Schweiger.

Wealth and inheritance taxes called for
In the fight against inflation, the KPÖ wants a basic energy security and official price regulations, for example for basic foodstuffs. This is to be financed by wealth and inheritance taxes. 

For climate protection, the KPÖ wants a "public energy transition". At least one billion euros a year should be made available to municipalities to develop renewable energies in municipal ownership. A socially just climate ticket is also needed. In the area of migration, the Communists are calling for easier access to citizenship so that all people working in Austria have the right to vote as quickly as possible. 

Best nationwide result in EU elections
In the last National Council election in 2019, it received 0.69% of the vote. It performed significantly better in this year's EU elections, achieving 2.96%, its best nationwide result since 1962. The Communists had previously gained in importance in Styria in particular, where they have been in the provincial parliament since 2005 and have even held the office of mayor in the provincial capital since 2021 with Elke Kahr.

