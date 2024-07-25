Relegation battle in Lahti
A Carinthian plays soccer in the ski jumping mecca
Benjamin Mulahalilovic from Finkenstein has to save FC Lahti from relegation in Finland. He has already contributed an assist in his first appearances in the 1st division. His club's stadium is unique and is one of the most curious sports venues in the world. .
Lahti in Finland. A winter sports mecca since time immemorial. Whether cross-country skiing, Nordic combined or, above all, ski jumping - it's always busy here in the cold season. .
Only insiders know that soccer is also played in the southern Finnish city of 120,000 inhabitants. Even a Carinthian, who has been playing for FC Lahti for almost three weeks, had no idea beforehand. "I only knew Lahti as a ski jumping venue," grins Benjamin Mulahalilovic, who has signed a contract with the first division club until the end of the year.
Benji listens to the ski jumpers
And what does the midfielder get to see there every day? That's right - ski jumpers! "Our stadium is right next to the ski jump, we can even hear the athletes whooshing through the air!" grins the 25-year-old. So it's no wonder that the multisport arena, which holds 7500 fans, is one of the most curious stadiums in the world.
No preparation
In sporting terms? That's when the midfielder became interesting as captain of second division side Horn with four goals and four assists for Lahti. After three weeks of vacation, he went straight into the 14th round - because a year-round championship is played in Finland. "That saved me the preparation runs," jokes Benji, who has domestic support: Styrian ex-Amstetten defender Julian Tomka (whose dad is from Klagenfurt) came along with him.
Applying for citizenship
The goal in Finland is clear: to stay in the league! Benji is a permanent fixture and scored one assist in the three defeats. Lahti are therefore in last place and will probably play in the relegation round. "The quality here is very good. High tempo, lots of tactics, hard physical play," says the Bosnian - who will soon become a "real" Austrian. "I've applied for citizenship." Until then, only English will be spoken in Lahti instead of Carinthian. "Because Finnish is really difficult!"
