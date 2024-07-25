A Carinthian plays soccer in the ski jumping mecca

Applying for citizenship

The goal in Finland is clear: to stay in the league! Benji is a permanent fixture and scored one assist in the three defeats. Lahti are therefore in last place and will probably play in the relegation round. "The quality here is very good. High tempo, lots of tactics, hard physical play," says the Bosnian - who will soon become a "real" Austrian. "I've applied for citizenship." Until then, only English will be spoken in Lahti instead of Carinthian. "Because Finnish is really difficult!"