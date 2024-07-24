As a "Krone" subscriber
Travel with the European Championship heroes to the Nations League
Only a few weeks after the great performance of our European Championship heroes in Germany and the unfortunate elimination in the round of 16, our ÖFB eleven will now continue in the UEFA Nations League and as a "Krone" reader you can be there up close with our team.
Our national team caused a sensation at the European Championships by finishing first in their group, ahead of top nations such as France and the Netherlands. An entire country was proud of our team and this euphoria should now be carried over into the upcoming UEFA Nations League season and then into the World Cup qualifiers.
The Nations League starts at the beginning of September with the first away games of our national team in Slovenia (September 6) and against Norway (September 9) with superstar Erling Haaland.
Exclusively for our print and digital subscribers
So that you as a "Krone" subscriber can not only cheer on our team in the stadium, but also travel with them, we are giving away an exclusive fan trip for two people including flights, overnight stays in the 4* team hotels and tickets for the games against Slovenia and Norway among all print and digital subscribers. You can win the following package:
- Flight from Vienna - Ljubljana on Thursday, September 5, at 2 p.m.
- Accommodation for two nights (September 5 & 6) together with the national team at the Grand Plaza Hotel & Congress Center incl. tickets for the UEFA Nation League match Slovenia - Austria
- Flight from Ljubljana - Oslo on September 7 at 2 p.m.
- Accommodation in the local team hotel for three nights (September 7-10) together with the national team incl. tickets for the UEFA Nations League match Norway - Austria
- Flight from Oslo to Vienna on September 10 at 11:30 a.m.
Take part now and win
As a "Krone" subscriber (print or digital), simply fill out the form below and take your chance to be there! The closing date for entries is August 5, 2024, 9 a.m.
Not yet a subscriber? Get your chance to win and access to all Plus articles on krone.at for just € 1.90!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
