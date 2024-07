Car driver seriously injured in crash with truck

Seriously injured woman flown to hospital

The 35-year-old female driver suffered serious injuries in the crash. "When the Wiener Neudorf fire department arrived at the scene of the accident, several first responders, including a nurse and a Red Cross volunteer, together with the team from the Christophorus 3 emergency helicopter, were already able to free the injured driver from the vehicle and provide her with initial medical care," reports the Wiener Neudorf fire department.