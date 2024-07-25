Vorteilswelt
Conference League

Ilves Tampere against Austria Vienna, LIVE from 6pm

Nachrichten
25.07.2024 05:20

Austria face Ilves Tampere in the second round of the Conference League qualifiers. The game starts at 6pm, we will report live (ticker below).

Here is the LIVETICKER:

Vienna Austria kick off the season in the far north on Thursday. In the first leg of the second qualifying round of the Football Conference League at Finnish Cup winners Ilves Tampere (18:00), the favorites will be looking for a good starting position for the second leg next Wednesday. "Under no circumstances should we underestimate them," warned new coach Stephan Helm, who is making his competitive debut with the "Violets" in Finland.

In the new Tammelan Stadium, which seats 8,000 spectators, an artificial pitch awaits Austria. Helm did not want to overestimate that. "I'm a bit influenced by my time in Switzerland. The top team Young Boys has artificial turf in the stadium. That's not such an issue for me." They will quickly get used to it during final training.

Finns are in rhythm
On the other hand, the fact that the Finns are in the middle of the full-season championship and are therefore in rhythm is likely to be a bigger issue. The Viennese still have to find this rhythm. "The first three weeks of preparation were all about fitness. In the last seven to eight days, the focus has been on being on point. I think we've got the timing right and are now really fresh for the first game," said Helm.

Austria coach Stephan Helm (right) (Bild: GEPA)
Austria coach Stephan Helm (right)
(Bild: GEPA)

Ilves - which means "lynx" in German and can also be seen snarling in the logo - is currently the most prolific scoring team in the Veikkausliiga in fourth place, two points behind champions HJK Helsinki. Respect is accordingly high. "They play very boldly there. You have to counter them with a well-organized, aggressive style of play, because if you give them space, it shows that they also have very good footballers in their ranks," explained the Austria coach. The 24-year-old Santeri Haarala in particular has proved to be a prolific scorer this year with 16 goals in 23 competitive matches so far.

Handl missing through injury
However, Helm was also "convinced that if we put our performance on the pitch, it is possible for us to beat them." One of his goals this season is "for people to realize that we are bringing our stable style of play to the pitch. Against a top opponent perhaps in one way or another, and against other opponents with more playing time."

Central defender Johannes Handl will miss the season opener due to a torn collateral ligament. Striker Andreas Gruber, who had to be substituted early on in the test match against FC Porto due to thigh problems, is doubtful.

