Ilves Tampere against Austria Vienna, LIVE from 6pm

Finns are in rhythm

On the other hand, the fact that the Finns are in the middle of the full-season championship and are therefore in rhythm is likely to be a bigger issue. The Viennese still have to find this rhythm. "The first three weeks of preparation were all about fitness. In the last seven to eight days, the focus has been on being on point. I think we've got the timing right and are now really fresh for the first game," said Helm.