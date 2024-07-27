Injured every year
Safely on foot or by bike in the mountains
During the summer vacations, many people are drawn "up" to the mountains to enjoy romantic hiking tours or exciting mountain bike trails. Unfortunately, thousands of amateur athletes get injured every year. What dangers lurk and how you can counter them so that your hiking day doesn't end in hospital.
Summer attracts many recreational athletes to Austria's mountains and alpine pastures. The statistics show the sobering reality of this trend: every year, around 11,100 people have an accident while hiking and mountaineering and end up needing medical assistance in hospital.
The way back is often dangerous
Many of these painful incidents happen on the way back down to the valley, often caused by fatigue and exhaustion. "90 percent of hiking accidents result from falls. In addition to the condition of the ground, the causes are carelessness and lack of concentration," explains Dr. Johanna Trauner-Karner from the Austrian Road Safety Board (KFV).
Switch to the cable car
She recommends not being overly ambitious for the "descent" if you are tired, but to use a cable car or similar if available. "Even the best mountaineers sometimes opt for the cable car. This is because the descent is particularly challenging when hiking," confirms Martin Gurdet, MSc, Federal Managing Director of the Austrian Mountain Rescue Service.
Planning tips
- Choose your route according to your fitness and experience.
- Take into account the length and level of difficulty.
- Check the latest weather forecasts and start early to avoid dusk.
- Wear suitable hiking boots and clothing. Take enough water and provisions with you.
- Avoid carelessness, pay attention to the ground conditions and possible tripping hazards.
Walking downhill, especially at dusk or when the weather changes, can be a real challenge after a long, sporty day. A good hiker therefore plans the "way down" just as carefully as the "way up". They take into account the weather conditions, the duration of the hike and, above all, the fitness of the participants. After all, it is not only the cardiovascular system that is challenged on a descent, but also the joints and muscles.
Another source of danger in mountain sports that is difficult to calculate is loosened rock caused by melting processes. Incidentally, the risk increases during the course of the day and decreases again with the cooler evening temperatures.
Good tour planning is essential
Whether hiking, climbing or mountain biking, the following applies: good tour planning, taking into account the current rockfall risk, is one of the most important safety measures. If necessary, the route must be adapted or the tour aborted. Also: avoid known rockfall zones, start early and wear a helmet when climbing or via ferrata.
In recent years, mountain biking has developed significantly from a trend sport to a popular sport, not least due to the increasing use of e-bikes. Riding over hill and dale on miles of trails is of course particularly popular with guests in the Alpine vacation regions. However, with the growing enthusiasm for modern "bikes", the number of accidents is also increasing.
Watch out for thunderstorms!
- Check the weather forecast!
- Seek shelter immediately at the first sign of a thunderstorm.
- Avoid exposed areas and via ferratas. Seek shelter in the forest or in a hollow, but not under single trees.
- Keep your distance from metal objects and water.
- Crouch down with your feet close together to minimize your contact with the ground.
More cycling accidents in summer
Doctors at the Schwarzach Clinic in Salzburg's Pongau region report an enormous increase of more than 30% in cycling accidents in the summer months over the past five years. Head injuries are by far the most common (28%). This is followed by injuries to the chest (13%) and shoulders and upper arms (12%). However, the abdomen, elbow, forearm, hip and thigh are also frequently affected.
Serious mountain bike accidents mainly occur on descents, the so-called "downhill", where bikers often fall forward over the steering wheel.
Prim. Dr. Manfred Mittermair, Head of the Department of Trauma Surgery and Sports Traumatology at the Kardinal Schwarzenberg Clinic in Schwarzach (Styria): "Helmets and protectors should be a matter of course here. In addition, all safety elements on the bike itself, such as the tire tread, tire pressure and, above all, the brakes, must function properly."
Train beforehand
And further: "Physical fitness also plays an important role, it is a basic requirement for this demanding sport. Coordination training is also recommended in preparation for the season. Another factor is a realistic self-assessment. Especially on rough terrain, it is important to be able to brake quickly and react quickly to avoid obstacles. We often see inexperienced cyclists trying out this sport for the first time on vacation. They then ride for several hours a day, even though they are not used to the strain in everyday life."
Dealing with risks responsibly
The current figures for "helpers in need" also show that recreational athletes overestimate themselves time and time again: the Austrian Mountain Rescue Service, which currently consists of around 12,800 volunteer members, had to be called out 9,658 times in 2023 to help people in need. This represents an increase of more than three percent compared to the previous year. At 9997, the number of people rescued in the mountains was even eleven percent higher than the previous year.
A responsible approach to risks makes it possible to enjoy summer adventures in the mountains safely.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.