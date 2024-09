A former newcomer on the government bench?

Twelve years ago, the "NEOS - New Austria" was formed around Matthias Strolz from Vorarlberg and Veit Dengler from Styria as a liberal alternative to the established major parties. At the time, the young party, which was said to have roots in the ÖVP and was moving in the direction of "New Austria", was not considered to have much of a chance - but when it first entered the National Council elections in 2013 (together with the Liberal Forum at the time), it managed to gain entry with nine MPs. Will the Pinks make it over the 10 percent mark this time?