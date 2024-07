Cleaning lady stole cash, jewelry and gold coins

The 51-year-old from Kosovo worked as a cleaner in several households in the Graz-Umgebung district. Time and again, she apparently lived out her criminal streak and stole cash, jewelry and gold coins. On July 8, she was caught breaking into a cash box in Fernitz-Mellach and finally arrested.

Tens of thousands of euros in damage

Police investigations revealed that the woman had probably offered the stolen valuables for sale at gold buyers in Graz. The loss amounts to several tens of thousands of euros.