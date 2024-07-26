Hiking Styria
Climb the “Styrian Matterhorn”: It’s worth it
The Lugauer, which the two "Steirerkrone" hiking experts Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti present this time, presents itself strikingly from all sides, so that this rugged mountain bears the second name "Styrian Matterhorn".
The Lugauer is well worth a hike, without a doubt! We hike up the free-standing mountain from the Radmertal valley, which is cut deep to the south. As soon as we pass the villages of Radmer an der Stube and Radmer an der Hasel (Hinterradmer), we realize what a breathtaking landscape we are entering.
The hiking trail over the "Gspitzter Stein" to Radmer's local mountain is always steep and rocky, although the paths are well laid out and safe to walk on - as is the ridge ascent to the summit.
Those looking for a challenge can make a rewarding crossing, starting in Vorderradmer, via the Schoderkreuz (1735 m) and the eastern summit (2206 m).
Caution! The alpine terrain between the two peaks is exposed, secured by ropes in places and requires alpine experience, surefootedness and climbing skills. Conclusion: a mighty mountain!
Facts & figures
- Hiking data: 8.7 km / 1320 m / walking time approx. 7 h.
- Requirements: steep mountain trail with high steps in places.
- Signposting system: red-white-red markings; yellow signposts (hike 668).
- Starting point: Radmer an der Hasel, few parking spaces near the fire station.
- Refreshment stops: Gasthof Erzberg in Radmer an der Stube, 03635/2145, gh-erzberg-at.
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.
We start in Hinterradmer (898 m) and walk uphill past the fire station along the road through the populated area. After the last houses, the hiking trail leads slightly uphill through the forest and into a bizarre landslide area.
The higher we get, the steeper the ascent becomes. After some time, we cross a steep rock face, whereby the path is easy to walk and a rope insurance provides additional safety.
At the "Gspitzter Stein" crossroads (1556 m), we turn slightly right across a pasture and continue uphill through the forest until the "Lugauerplan" is in front of us.
We follow the well-trodden path, which winds its way over the steep grass-covered mountain slope to the rocky ridge and the summit of the Lugauer (2217 m).
The descent is via the ascent route.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
