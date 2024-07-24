Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Unsustainable conditions

New escalator for the “station of shame”

Nachrichten
24.07.2024 14:35

The Bregenz train station is once again living up to its grandiose bad reputation: the escalators have been out of service since Friday, the TÜV (Technical Inspection Agency) deemed further operation to be unacceptable. Now even ÖBB seems to be embarrassed by the conditions and wants to replace the escalators as quickly as possible.  

comment0 Kommentare

No kiosk, no cigarette machine, no possibility to buy provisions: For train travelers, the Bregenz train station, which will soon be demolished and rebuilt, is not just a visual provocation. Even the two friendly sandpipers that normally take up summer residence on the station site have now moved away. 

Last Friday, the escalators also had to be taken out of service - the TÜV had recommended this after an inspection for "safety reasons". Due to the untenable conditions, ÖBB has now decided to invest money in the "station ruins" after all and replace the escalators.

Ombudsman's office and more help for passengers
By then, additional staff will be on hand to help passengers with their luggage. At the same time, work is underway on a new guidance system to make it easier for customers to find their way around - according to reports, the Bregenz Festival in particular is said to have complained that some guests had major problems getting to the lake stage, which is actually only a stone's throw away.

Last but not least, an ombudsman's office has been set up - ombudswoman Heidi Schuster-Burda can be contacted with concerns, questions and complaints.

If you travel to Bregenz by train, the first thing you can do is visit the worst train station in Austria. (Bild: Sonja Schlingensiepen/Kronenzeitung)
If you travel to Bregenz by train, the first thing you can do is visit the worst train station in Austria.
(Bild: Sonja Schlingensiepen/Kronenzeitung)

"Send the bill to ÖBB"
The eyesore has now also become a political issue: It is unacceptable for the station to be in such a catastrophic state at festival time, says ÖVP city party chairman Roland Frühstück. He believes that Mayor Michael Ritsch (SPÖ) in particular has a duty: "In this situation, it is not enough for the mayor, as the highest representative of our city, to refer to the responsibility of ÖBB." His suggestion: "With the help of our building yard, the worst shortcomings could be eliminated in a short time. I would of course send the bill for this to ÖBB."  


This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf