Unsustainable conditions
New escalator for the “station of shame”
The Bregenz train station is once again living up to its grandiose bad reputation: the escalators have been out of service since Friday, the TÜV (Technical Inspection Agency) deemed further operation to be unacceptable. Now even ÖBB seems to be embarrassed by the conditions and wants to replace the escalators as quickly as possible.
No kiosk, no cigarette machine, no possibility to buy provisions: For train travelers, the Bregenz train station, which will soon be demolished and rebuilt, is not just a visual provocation. Even the two friendly sandpipers that normally take up summer residence on the station site have now moved away.
Last Friday, the escalators also had to be taken out of service - the TÜV had recommended this after an inspection for "safety reasons". Due to the untenable conditions, ÖBB has now decided to invest money in the "station ruins" after all and replace the escalators.
Ombudsman's office and more help for passengers
By then, additional staff will be on hand to help passengers with their luggage. At the same time, work is underway on a new guidance system to make it easier for customers to find their way around - according to reports, the Bregenz Festival in particular is said to have complained that some guests had major problems getting to the lake stage, which is actually only a stone's throw away.
Last but not least, an ombudsman's office has been set up - ombudswoman Heidi Schuster-Burda can be contacted with concerns, questions and complaints.
"Send the bill to ÖBB"
The eyesore has now also become a political issue: It is unacceptable for the station to be in such a catastrophic state at festival time, says ÖVP city party chairman Roland Frühstück. He believes that Mayor Michael Ritsch (SPÖ) in particular has a duty: "In this situation, it is not enough for the mayor, as the highest representative of our city, to refer to the responsibility of ÖBB." His suggestion: "With the help of our building yard, the worst shortcomings could be eliminated in a short time. I would of course send the bill for this to ÖBB."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
