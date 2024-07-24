New escalator for the “station of shame”

"Send the bill to ÖBB"

The eyesore has now also become a political issue: It is unacceptable for the station to be in such a catastrophic state at festival time, says ÖVP city party chairman Roland Frühstück. He believes that Mayor Michael Ritsch (SPÖ) in particular has a duty: "In this situation, it is not enough for the mayor, as the highest representative of our city, to refer to the responsibility of ÖBB." His suggestion: "With the help of our building yard, the worst shortcomings could be eliminated in a short time. I would of course send the bill for this to ÖBB."





