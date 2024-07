Fractured vertebrae! Roglic diagnosed after Tour crash

The 2023 Giro winner withdrew from the Tour after the twelfth stage due to the consequences of the crash. In principle, his Red Bull-Bora team was also considering a start at the Vuelta, which begins on August 17 in Lisbon. However, it remains to be seen whether the three-time winner will be able to compete in the Tour of Spain. "I'm slowly getting back on my bike and taking my time with my recovery - then we'll see where that takes us," Roglic wrote on the social network.