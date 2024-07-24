Interesting odds
This is how much money you can win with bets at the Olympics
Betting provider tipp3 has special medal bets for the Olympic Games in Paris in its program. If Austria wins five to eight medals in France, you get three euros for one euro. For eleven or more medals, the odds are 10.00 - the same as for one to two medals. Anyone betting ten euros on a "Salto Nullo", on the other hand, will receive 330 euros.
Karl Stoss, President of the Austrian Olympic Committee, believes that five to ten medals are possible for the red-white-red team. A total of 5084 medals will be awarded in Paris. Each one contains an 18 gram iron hexagon that was once part of the 330 meter high Eiffel Tower and comes from renovation work.
Tony Estanguet, head of organization for the Paris Games and Olympic champion in canoe slalom in 2000, 2004 and 2012, says: "We want to give all winners a piece of the Eiffel Tower." The objects of desire, designed by jewelry and watch manufacturer Chaumet, also feature radial lines that are intended to symbolize the athletes' brilliant achievements and France's radiance in the world.
The reverse shows the Greek goddess of victory, Nike, and the Eiffel Tower. The gold medal weighs the most at 529 grams, silver comes in at 525 grams and bronze at 455 grams. Each medal is 9.2 millimeters thick and has a diameter of 85 mm.
The top favorite to win the medals table is the USA with odds of 1.05. China is next (11.00). Great Britain and Japan have odds of 50.00. If host nation France wins the most precious metal, you get 100 euros for one euro.
